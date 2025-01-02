Loan eligibility in India: Can an 18-year-old get personal loan? Requirements and process explained

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Can an 18-year-old get personal loan in India?

For young adults, securing a personal loan can be a significant financial milestone. Whether it’s to manage unexpected expenses or pay for important commitments like education fees, gaining a clear understanding of the process is crucial for 18-year-olds aiming to navigate the world of finance. Knowing the steps involved and the eligibility criteria can help young borrowers make informed decisions when applying for a loan.

In India, securing a personal loan at the age of 18 is possible, though it may not be as straightforward as it is for people with more established financial histories. Financial institutions usually require borrowers to meet certain criteria, and being 18 is the legal age for entering into a loan agreement. However, an applicant’s eligibility is largely influenced by factors such as income, employment status, and credit score.

While an 18-year-old may be eligible for a personal loan, it is essential that they have a steady income, either from employment or another reliable source. Most banks and lenders prefer that applicants have a minimum monthly income. Those who are self-employed or students with a part-time job might find it harder to secure a loan without a co-signer or guarantor. To apply for a personal loan at this age, the applicant must meet certain eligibility criteria and follow specific steps.

Here’s how an 18-year-old can apply for a personal loan:

Check eligibility requirements: Lenders usually require applicants to have a stable income source, either through a job or business. While 18 is the legal age to apply, the loan approval depends on the individual’s financial profile, including income and credit history. Many banks and financial institutions expect a minimum monthly income, which can vary from lender to lender.

Establish a credit history: Personal loans are usually granted based on the applicant’s credit score, which shows their ability to repay debt. If the applicant has a credit card or has availed any smaller loans in the past, it can help establish a credit record. In the absence of a credit history, some lenders may approve a loan with the help of a co-applicant.

Consider a co-applicant or guarantor: Many lenders are more likely to approve a personal loan for young borrowers if they have a co-applicant, such as a parent or guardian, who has a stable income and a good credit score.

Gather required documents: To apply for a personal loan, 18-year-olds need to submit various documents as per the requirement.

The documentation required to apply for a personal loan:

Proof of Identity - Aadhar card, passport, voter ID, or driver’s license.

- Aadhar card, passport, voter ID, or driver’s license. Proof of Address - Utility bills, rental agreement, or Aadhar card.

- Utility bills, rental agreement, or Aadhar card. Proof of Income - Salary slips, bank statements, or income tax returns (ITR).

- Salary slips, bank statements, or income tax returns (ITR). Photographs - Passport-sized photos.

- Passport-sized photos. Age Proof - Birth certificate or school-leaving certificate.

By following the above-mentioned steps, 18-year-olds can increase their chances of successfully applying for a personal loan in India. However, it’s important for young applicants to carefully consider their repayment capacity and ensure they are financially prepared to handle the loan.

