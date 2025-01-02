New Year 2025: Things to consider before buying a property for a successful purchase | Check here

Owning a home is a dream cherished by everyone. It is often the most significant investment in a person's life. In today's market, where property prices are soaring, only a few can afford to buy a house outright with cash. Most people rely on home loans to make their dream a reality. Investing in real estate remains one of the most lucrative options in today’s financial landscape. When chosen wisely, property investments can yield substantial returns and offer long-term financial security. So, most people rely on home loans to make their dream a reality.
If you are planning to buy a home or any other property in the new year, here are some crucial tips to ensure a hassle-free purchase:
- If you want to avoid financial burden, buy a home that fits your budget. Set a budget for purchasing a house and also determine the size of the home or flat that meets your needs.
- If there is no agent between the developer and the buyer, you can save on commission. Therefore, try to purchase the home directly from the developer or sellers.
- If 2-4 buyers purchase homes in the same project as a group, the developer may offer additional discounts.
- If you are buying property in a housing project, make sure the developer has obtained all necessary legal permissions.
- Developers and sellers often bring offers and discounts for home buyers during the festive season. You can take advantage of these offers.
- Before finalising a property deal, meet people in the area and gather information about the average property rates. Then, discuss with the developer to make the deal more affordable.
- Developers often sell homes at a lower price for lump-sum payments. Therefore, try to make as much cash payment as possible to avail of higher discounts.
- Ready-to-move homes are generally more expensive compared to under-construction homes. For under-construction properties, you may also receive higher discounts.
- Before taking a home loan, check the offers and interest rates from all banks. Choose the one that offers the most affordable terms.
It is pertinent to mention here that buying a home is a decision that requires thorough research and careful planning. By keeping the above-mentioned key factors in mind, you can ensure that your investment is sound, and your new home is both comfortable and valuable for years to come.
