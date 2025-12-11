International Mountain Day: Who can climb mountains and what documents are required? Over 27 per cent of the Earth's surface is covered by mountains. According to the United Nations, mountains are home to 15 per cent of the world’s population. They also support one-quarter of the world’s land animals and plants.

The world celebrates International Mountain Day every year on December 11 to highlight the importance of mountains and to promote measures for the welfare of the people living there.

Besides, mountains are the source of 70 per cent of the world's freshwater.

The theme for International Mountain Day 2025 is “Glaciers matter for water, food and livelihoods in mountains and beyond.”

Who can climb mountains?

Virtually anyone in good health and physical condition can climb mountains, from basic trekking peaks to advanced summits. However, the requirements vary from country to country and from peak to peak.

Mountaineering demands good physical health and strong cardiovascular endurance. While no prior climbing experience is necessary for some treks, others require a basic or advanced mountaineering course from a recognised institute.

Some mountains also have a minimum age requirement for climbers.

Category of climbers

Beginners

People falling under this category need basic fitness. They are not required to have technical skills.

Intermediate

People in this category need good endurance and some trekking experience. They may also require basic mountaineering skills like the use of crampons, ice axes.

Advanced

This category includes highly trained individuals with technical climbing skills, including glacier and rope work training. They usually climb high-altitude or technical peaks.

Professional

People in this category are certified mountaineers with extensive experience. They are often part of guided expeditions. Such people need permits and formal documentation for high-altitude peaks.

Documents required for mountain climbing

For general trekking

- Government ID (passport, Aadhaar, Voter ID etc)

- Medical fitness certificate (sometimes required)

- Trekking permits (for national parks)

- Travel insurance (recommended)

For high-altitude/technical expeditions

- Government ID (passport, aadhaar, voter ID etc)

- Climbing permit issued by local mountaineering authorities

- Liaison Officer paperwork (required in some countries)

- Medical fitness certificate

- High-altitude insurance (with the provision of helicopter evacuation included in it)

- Experience proof and training certificates