Inside 2026 elections in North Korea: Kim Jong Un secures 99.93% votes, 0.07% voted against him

Pyongyang:

Kim Jong Un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea, has registered a landslide victory in the 2026 parliamentary elections in the country, with the ruling party Workers' Party of Korea securing 99.93 per cent of votes, as per the state media outlet Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The polling to elect the deputies for the 15th Supreme People's Assembly was held on March 15 and it witnessed a turnout of 99.99 per cent.

As per local media reports, 99.93 per cent people voted in favour of the Workers' Party of Korea, while 0.07 per cent electors voted against the candidates. Additionally, 0.0037 per cent voters were unable to cast their votes, and 0.00003 per cent people had abstained.

How does the North Korean Parliament work?

The North Korean Parliament is called the 'Supreme People's Assembly (SPA)', and it consists 687 members or deputies, who are elected from different regions of the country. The North Korean Parliament is responsible for making laws in the country. Though, it should be noted that these laws are acutally made by the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and the Parliament only approves them.

How a candidate is elected?

For each seat, the candidate is selected by the party. No other candidate can stand from that seat, and voters only need to select 'yes' or 'no'. The polling is conducted under the supervision of the state officials, and it is extremely rare when people select 'no'.

Why 2026 North Korean elections were different?

This time, the elections witnessed 0.07 per cent people not voting in favour of Kim's party. As per local media reports, 0.0037 per cent voters were unable to cast their votes as they were abroad or deployed ovserseas. Meanwhile, 0.00003 per cent people had abstained. Despite this, Kim's party won 687 out of 687 seats.

Analysts believes that through these elections, the Kim Jong Un and the Workers' Party of Korea want to highlight that the country is united. It is also a way of gathering support from the people and strengthening the control on the nation. It should be mentioned here that Kim Jong Un had come to power in 2011 after his father Kim Jong Il died.