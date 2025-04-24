India suspends Indus Waters Treaty post Pahalgam terror attack: How it could impact Pakistan? Explained Under the terms of the agreement, Pakistan was granted unrestricted access to the waters of the three western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab—which account for nearly 70 per cent of the total water flow in the Indus river system. The treaty was signed between the two countries in 1960.

In a bold diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government has announced the immediate suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, following the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 innocent lives. The decision, described as a "decisive and necessary response," was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) after investigators uncovered strong cross-border terror linkages tied to the April 22 assault. The government’s statement emphasised that the treaty will remain in abeyance "until Pakistan credibly and irreversibly abjures its support for cross-border terrorism." The CCS gave the green light to suspend the decades-old water-sharing agreement, signalling a major shift in policy.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed between the two countries in 1960 by the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the then Pakistani President Ayub Khan. It has often been hailed as a rare example of peaceful cooperation between two hostile neighbours. It is interesting to note that this treaty has withstood three wars between India and Pakistan - in 1965, 1971, and 1999, but is now suspended indefinitely. The treaty governs the distribution of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan. The system includes the main Indus River and its five tributaries:

The Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej (eastern rivers controlled by India)

The Jhelum, Chenab, and Indus main (western rivers allotted to Pakistan)

Was Nehru too generous to Pakistan during the signing of treaty?

At the time of signing, the deal sparked serious questions and internal criticism -- even within the ruling Congress Party. However, open criticism of Nehru remained muted. As mentioned in the widely regarded book 'India After Gandhi' by Ramachandra Guha, the treaty made the party deeply uncomfortable.

Guha writes that senior Congress leaders were not happy, believing that had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been there, such a treaty would never been signed. They felt Patel would not have allowed Nehru a free hand in giving away strategic water resources. The agreement effectively gave Pakistan control over the three western rivers, which together carry approximately 99 billion cubic meters of water, more than double the 41 billion cubic meters available through the eastern rivers allocated to India.

Many leaders believed India, being the upper riparian nation, had a geographic and strategic advantage that could have been used to negotiate a more favourable agreement. They felt Nehru had compromised national interests in his pursuit of international goodwill and peacebuilding.

How will India's move impact Pakistan?

The suspension marks one of the strongest responses by India in recent times and is likely to have far-reaching geopolitical and humanitarian implications, particularly for water-dependent regions in Pakistan. These waters are crucial lifelines for agriculture, drinking water, and hydropower for both countries. India's move to halt the treaty represents a significant geopolitical shift. For Pakistan, this could have serious consequences, as more than 70% of its agricultural and drinking water comes from the Indus River system. Any disruption could impact food security, economic stability, and livelihoods in a country already facing water stress.

According to reports, around 80% of Pakistan's cultivated land, approximately 16 million hectares, is dependent on water from this vast river network. The system forms the backbone of Pakistan's agriculture-driven economy, and any disruption could have far-reaching consequences for food security, livelihoods, and the national economy.

An overwhelming 90% of the water drawn from the Indus and its tributaries is reportedly used for irrigation, sustaining vital crops such as wheat, rice, sugarcane, and cotton. These crops not only feed the population but also form a large portion of Pakistan's exports. Agriculture contributes nearly 25% of the country's GDP and employs a large percentage of its workforce.

Pakistan reels under water shortage

Meanwhile, urban centres like Karachi, Lahore, and Multan are equally dependent on drawing much of their drinking and utility water directly from the Indus River. Beyond agriculture and urban water supply, the system also fuels major hydropower plants such as Tarbela and Mangla, which are crucial for meeting the country's energy demands. The situation becomes even more precarious when viewed in the context of Pakistan's deepening water crisis. The country is already among the most water-stressed nations in the world, and per capita water availability is plummeting due to population growth, climate change, and poor water management.

