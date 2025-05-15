Imran Khan's sons break silence, urge Trump, global leaders to intervene over 'inhumane' jail conditions Imran Khan’s sons make an emotional global appeal, urging leaders like Donald Trump to intervene over what they call inhumane prison conditions and political injustice.

New Delhi:

In a rare and emotional public appeal, Qasim and Sulaiman Khan, sons of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, have called on international leaders — including former U.S. President Donald Trump — to intervene and help secure their father's release.

The two brothers, both British citizens and usually private figures, have spoken out for the first time about what they describe as the “injustice” and “inhumanity” of their father’s incarceration. In an interview with citizen journalist Mario Nawfal, they revealed troubling details about Imran Khan’s prison conditions and urged global attention to what they believe is the systematic suppression of democracy in Pakistan.

Life in a 'death cell': Family describes harsh detention conditions

The 72-year-old political leader and former cricket icon has been imprisoned since August 2023, serving a 14-year sentence at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi in a corruption case. He faces over 100 charges ranging from corruption to misuse of state secrets, all of which he denies, claiming they are politically motivated.

According to his sons, Khan is being held in complete isolation in a high-security cell they referred to as a “death cell.”

“He has no access to doctors, no sunlight, and he's cut off from the world,” said Sulaiman, the elder son. “We are meant to speak to him weekly as per court orders, but we only get to talk once every few months.”

Qasim further alleged that his father was kept in total darkness for ten days at one point, with electricity shut off in his cell. These claims echo previous statements made by their mother and Khan’s ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith, who in October 2023 accused the Pakistani government of denying Khan legal counsel and necessities.

A plea for international pressure

Speaking with visible concern, the brothers appealed to the global community to raise their voices. Their most striking request was directed at US President Donald Trump, whom they asked to help advocate for their father’s release.

“We’d love to speak to Trump or anyone with influence,” Qasim said. “This is not just about our father — this is about basic human rights and restoring democracy in Pakistan.”

Sulaiman added, “It’s been too quiet for too long. We want to create noise around this issue. Anyone who can help, please come forward.”

No deal, No compromise: Khan's sons rule out bargain

Addressing speculation that Imran Khan might seek a political deal to secure his freedom, the brothers were unequivocal.

“He won’t trade his principles for freedom,” said Qasim. “He’s always told us: ‘If you stand for truth, you’ll pay a price.’ He’s living that price now, and he won’t abandon those who stood by him.”

Their statement comes amid reports that Khan has refused multiple offers of a deal that would involve stepping back from politics in exchange for leniency.

PTI and legal challenges

Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has consistently raised alarms about his imprisonment conditions, filing several petitions in the Islamabad High Court. However, legal progress has been slow, and supporters argue that the judiciary is under political pressure.

While the Pakistani government maintains that all actions against Khan are legal and within constitutional bounds, critics say the ongoing cases reflect a larger attempt to dismantle opposition voices and suppress dissent.

A personal and political crisis

Though visibly shaken by the situation, the brothers stressed that their public appeal is not just driven by personal pain, but by a wider concern for Pakistan’s future.

“We miss our father, of course,” said Qasim. “But what really breaks our hearts is seeing a nation lose the man who gave everything to it.”

With Khan’s political fate uncertain and Pakistan’s democracy under scrutiny, the sons’ emotional appeal marks a rare moment of family activism in a deeply polarized political climate.

What lies ahead

As international human rights organisations and foreign governments continue to monitor the developments in Pakistan, the Khan family’s plea adds a personal dimension to a growing global conversation. Whether it translates into diplomatic pressure or not remains to be seen, but the message from Khan’s sons is clear: they believe the world must act before it’s too late.