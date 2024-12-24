Illegal Bangladeshi migrants: Why sudden crackdown started in Delhi and what steps are being taken? EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

A crackdown has been launched against the illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Delhi. This started after the strict directions of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to identify such people living in the national capital. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police revealed that a racket which facilitated providing fake identity documents to illegal Bangladeshi migrants has been busted in the national capital.

DCPO South Ankit Chauhan held a press conference that 11 people including 5 Bangladeshis have been arrested. He said that a fake website was used to create the documents. “Fake Aadhaar, voter ID cards, and other documents were created using forged IDs via a fake website. 11 accused were arrested, including document forgers, Aadhaar operators, and tech experts behind fake websites," he said.

What steps have been taken?

This came after Delhi Police recently identified 175 illegal migrants on Sunday. Delhi Police on the directions of LG VK Saxena initiated a two-month drive on December 11 that has led to multiple arrests and the identification of at least 1,500 illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government's Department of Education (DoE) also directed all schools in the national capital to prevent the enrollment of kids of illegal migrants. Earlier, MCD also directed the schools to identify such students and ensure the non-issuance of birth certificates to children of these migrants.

What process are police following?

Special teams, including personnel from local police stations, district foreigner cells, and specialised units, have been deployed.

Door-to-door checks are being conducted.

Police are gathering intelligence on suspected illegal immigrants.

During the door-to-door checks, documents are being scrutinized.

Detailed questioning is being done during the checks.

Teams are dispatched to native places of individuals to cross-examine their identity.

The police have said that those residing illegally in Delhi would be repatriated after proper document verification.

How do illegal Bangladeshi migrants reach Delhi?

The illegal Bangladeshi migrants use forests to sneak into India on the international border. After they arrive in India, they are escorted on a bike by someone who also provides them with a SIM card and money.

Further, they take a bus and reach Delhi. After reaching the national capital, they contact those who forge documents and make fake IDs.

Why sudden crackdown has been launched?

The most probable reason for the mass-scale crackdown is the upcoming assembly elections. According to the police, the operation was launched regarding concerns over the rising illegal migrant population. Therefore, as election year approaches, the voter list will be updated and with the forged documents, the Bangladeshi migrants could easily get enrolled in it.