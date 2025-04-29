How was the Line of Control defined after Simla Agreement between India and Pakistan? Explained The Line of Control is a military control line between the Indian- and Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir -- a line which does not constitute a legally recognised international boundary, but serves as the de facto border.

As tensions continue to escalate between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam — which claimed 26 lives on April 22 — it's important to revisit the historical roots of the border that separates the two nuclear-armed neighbours: the Line of Control (LoC). This line, which has long been a flashpoint for conflict, was formally defined in 1972 under the Simla Agreement, signed in the aftermath of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The Simla Agreement was signed on July 2, 1972, by the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Pakistani President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The accord marked the official end of hostilities following Pakistan's defeat and the creation of Bangladesh. One of the most significant outcomes of the agreement was the conversion of the 1949 "Ceasefire Line" in Jammu and Kashmir into what is now known as the "Line of Control" (LoC).

The 1971 India-Pakistan war not only redrew the map of South Asia but also left behind a legacy of deep-seated mistrust between the two nations. In the immediate aftermath of the war, both countries found themselves grappling with the complexities of military gains and political suspicions, especially across the sensitive region of Jammu and Kashmir.

India had secured critical positions in Kashmir during the war and was keen to ensure those strategic advantages were respected by Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistan feared that India might use its upper hand to redraw the map in its own favour. According to reports, the anxiety wasn’t just political—it ran through the military ranks too, as both sides had occupied overlapping territories during the conflict, adding to the uncertainty.

How was LoC defined?

While the Simla Agreement of July 1972 laid the groundwork for peace, converting the 1949 ceasefire line into what would be known as the Line of Control (LoC), the actual task of defining this boundary was far more complicated than signing a treaty. It took nearly six months, until December 1972, for the process of demarcation to be completed. This delay reflected the sheer complexity of the situation on the ground. Military officials from both sides engaged in multiple rounds of negotiations, shuttling between Delhi and Lahore, trying to make sense of the newly altered terrain.

The turning point came with what is now known as the Suchetgarh Agreement. Named after a historic border town located around 35 kilometres from Jammu, Suchetgarh had once served as a customs post before Independence and later transformed into a military checkpoint. It was here that both nations finally agreed to formalise the LoC.

The 740-kilometre-long line was drawn with great care, factoring in rivers, ridges, and other natural features to make the demarcation clear and defensible. But the exercise was anything but smooth. Areas like Poonch and Rajouri sparked fresh disagreements, as both sides claimed control over the same regions at the time of the ceasefire. These contested zones made the boundary-drawing process even more delicate.

A significant component of the agreement involved territorial exchanges. India handed back about 5,000 square miles of land to Pakistan, which included parts of western Punjab, Sindh, and areas of Jammu and Kashmir. In return, Pakistan relinquished smaller pockets of Indian territory it had occupied, including regions around Tithwal, Poonch, and Chikan -- areas of considerable strategic value. Notably, Tithwal’s inclusion in Indian territory was heavily contested by Pakistan.

Interestingly, one area left vaguely defined in the final demarcation was the Siachen Glacier. At the time, it was seen as militarily insignificant due to its harsh, uninhabitable conditions. However, this oversight later fueled a high-altitude standoff that remains unresolved to this day.

What is the Line of Control?

The Line of Control is a military control line between the Indian- and Pakistani-controlled parts of Kashmir -- a line which does not constitute a legally recognised international boundary, but serves as the de facto border. It was established as part of the Simla Agreement at the end of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Both nations had agreed to rename the ceasefire line as the "Line of Control" and pledged to respect it without prejudice to their respective positions. Despite this commitment, the LoC has been the site of frequent skirmishes, infiltration attempts, and full-scale conflicts, most notably the Kargil War in 1999. The recent Pahalgam terror attack has once again ignited fears of retaliation and heightened military alertness along the LoC.

