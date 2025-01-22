Himachal Pradesh scholarship scam: How officials embezzled Rs 250 crore meant for students | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

Himachal Pradesh Scholarship Scam: An alleged scam of Rs 250 crore in the scholarship meant for 2.38 lakh students from the weaker section in Himachal Pradesh between 2013 and 2019 emerged in the state, creating a huge outrage. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have initiated an inquiry into the irregularities in the scholarship programme. The ED has been investigating the money laundering angle in the case.

What is that scam in which CBI DSP and ED officer were arrested?

Along with the CBI, the ED is also investigating this scam of Rs 181 crore due to allegations of money laundering. However, a total fraud of Rs 250 crore has taken place in the case. Now, in this case, the former Deputy Director of Shimla, ED office and a DSP of CBI have been arrested. The matter is related to demanding a bribe of Rs 2.5 crore and receiving Rs 55 lakh in cash.

According to the sources, the scam started in the year 2013. From 2013 to 2019, private institutions of Himachal Pradesh committed fraud in the scholarship of students. In this case, ED registered a case of money laundering and started an investigation. Vishaldeep, Deputy Director of ED office in Shimla, demanded a bribe from private institutions to settle a case. He was demanding one Rs one crore from each institution. During this, a case of a bribe of Rs 2.5 crore came to light.

The CBI team first raided the ED office in Shimla and arrested the brother of Vishaldeep. The CBI also recovered Rs 55 lakh in cash during the probe. Vishaldeep kept dodging the CBI for several days and was then arrested from Mumbai 18 days later.

On the other hand, on January 20, 2025, the CBI arrested its DSP Balbir Singh from Delhi in the same case. He was produced in court on January 21 and sent on one-day remand. It is alleged that the DSP was demanding 10 per cent commission in the bribe money.

How was the scam executed?

2.38 lakh ST, SC and minority category students were to get scholarships in Himachal Pradesh. Scholarships were also to be given to students of private institutions of the state, but, the money for this scholarship was embezzled by private institutions in a fraudulent manner. Fake admissions of students were shown and money was taken because this amount was not given directly to the students, but was given through colleges. Money was deposited in bank accounts linked to 4 mobile numbers in the name of 19,915 students. At present, the total fraud is more than 250 crores.

ED raided 24 places in 4 states

It is worth noting that on August 31, 2023, ED raided 24 places in 4 states and seized assets worth Rs 4.42 crore. When IAS officer Arun Sharma was the Education Secretary, he first got the case registered. He investigated at his level and found that some officers and employees of the Education Department, in connivance with the brokers of the institutions, embezzled the scholarship money. In this case, the Jairam government had recommended a CBI inquiry in the year 2019 and then the ED also started an investigation at its level.

In December 2024, the CBI raided the ED office in Shimla thrice in a row. After this, on 30 December 2024 in Shimla, Rajneesh Bansal, Chairman of Himachal Pradesh's private educational institution Himalayan Group of Institutions, Bhupinder Sharma, Chairman of Devbhoomi Group of Institutions, Sanjeev Prabhakar, Chairman of ICL Group of Institutions and D.J. Singh, Chairman of Divyajyoti Group of Institutions, had accused the ED of extortion, misbehavior and torture. He had said that the Deputy Director of ED had demanded Rs 1 crore each from the directors of 25 institutions and had set a total target of Rs 25 crore.

