How Vadodara bridge collapse was a disaster in making: Ignored warnings, tilting structure kills 13 in Gujarat The bridge, built in the mid-1980s, had long exceeded its safe operational life and was widely seen as a risk. Locals had repeatedly raised concerns, reporting that the structure would shake noticeably whenever vehicles passed over it, with parts of it visibly tilting.

Vadodara:

13 people were killed and nine others injured in Gujarat's Vadodara on Wednesday after a 40-year-old bridge collapsed into the Mahisagar river while several vehicles were on it. Questions have been raised about negligence and alleged lapses from the authorities, suggesting the Gambhira bridge accident was a disaster waiting to happen, as information comes to light. Despite repeated warnings from locals and legislators about the bridge's deteriorating condition. An inspection carried out two months ago had revealed damage to the structure, but no action was taken to shut it down.

The bridge, which was built in the mid-1980s and had long outlived its safe operational life, was a known risk. Locals had raised concerns multiple times that the structure shook whenever vehicles crossed, and with some portion limping. A viral video from 2022 shows a concerned citizen confronting an official about the poor condition of the bridge. Residents had been demanding its closure for at least two years.

Warnings ignored, glaring lapses

Based on the BJP MLA Chaitanyasinh Zala's suggestions, the Gujarat government had approved a plan for constructing a new bridge, and a survey had already been conducted. However, instead of closing the existing bridge, minor repairs were carried out, and it was kept open to traffic. Executive Engineer N M Nayakawala admitted that the bridge had technically outlived its life span.

Originally constructed to last 100 years, it had undergone reconstruction in 1985-86. According to Nayakawala, patchwork repairs were carried out both last year and earlier this year. Still, no steps were taken to restrict heavy vehicle movement or shut the bridge, even though locals had described it as dangerously unstable.

Approval had already been granted for a new bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 212 crore. But with the existing bridge still in use, lives continued to hang in the balance until the structure finally gave way. Photographs from an inspection conducted just two months ago reportedly show the very section that later collapsed covered with a patched strip, indicating known structural weaknesses.

Horrific scenes at collapse site

On the day of the accident, the bridge was crowded with vehicles when a large section gave way, splitting it into two. According to Superintendent of Police (Vadodara Rural) Rohan Anand, at least five vehicles fell into the Mahisagar river as a result. The bridge connected central Gujarat with the Saurashtra region and passed through Mujpur village in Padra taluka.

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded at the site. In one of the most painful incidents, 35-year-old Sonalben Padhiyar stood on top of a half-submerged vehicle and pleaded with bystanders to save her two children and husband trapped below. None of them survived.

Compensation announced, Opposition targets govt

Following the tragedy, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed sorrow. The PMO announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

CM Patel extended additional compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 to those injured. Calling the incident “extremely distressing”, he also ordered an official investigation. The Gujarat state roads and buildings department, along with a team of private engineering experts, has been tasked with conducting a technical inquiry and submitting a detailed report.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister said that specialised teams had been dispatched to the site for a preliminary technical assessment of the collapse. The state government has also ordered a probe into the tragedy.

