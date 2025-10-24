Explained: How does UN funding work and which countries contribute the most? According to the information available at the official website of the UN, the organisation is funded directly or indirectly by governments. The United States remains its largest contributor, providing 26.95 per cent of its total fundings in 2024-25.

New Delhi:

The United Nations Day is observed every year on October 24 to mark the anniversary of the official establishment of the organisation and coming into effect of the UN Charter. Established in 1945 immediately after World War II, the UN aims to promote peace and global cooperation at the international level, and make people aware about human right.

Swedish economist Dag Hammarskjöld had suggested that the organisation should be named United Nations and Norway's Trygve Lie was its first secretary-general. Currently, 193 nations are official members of the UN, with South Sudan of Africa being the latest state to join the organisation in 2011.

How the UN is funded?

As we mark the anniversary of the UN, one question that may arise in a person's mind is how the organisation is funded. Let's take a look at it!

According to the information available at the official website of the UN, the organisation is funded directly or indirectly by governments. The data available there said that 72 per cent of its total revenue in 2019 came from direct government contributions. The UN also receives funds from non-state actors but in 2019, it was just USD 2.9 billion.

The UN, on its website, said 15 per cent of its revenue in 2019 came from multilateral channels, "much of which is indirect government investment via funds, international financial institutions and European Union institutions."

Which countries contribute the most?

According to the UN, the United States (US) remains its largest contributor, providing 26.95 per cent of its total fundings in 2024-25. The US was followed by China and Japan that provide 18.69 per cent and 8.03 per cent of the total UN funding, respectively.

Germany, the United Kingdom (UK), France, Italy, Canada, South Korea and Russia contribute 6.11 per cent, 5.36 per cent, 5.29 per cent, 3.19 per cent, 2.63 per cent, 2.57 per cent and 2.29 per cent of the total UN fundings in 2024-25, respectively.

India, on the other hand, contributed to 0.2088 per cent of the total UN fundings in 2024-25, according to data.

