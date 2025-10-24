UN Security Council: Why India's push for a permanent seat matters? List of countries supporting The UNSC comprises 15 members — five permanent and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. The five permanent members are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the principal body of the United Nations responsible for maintaining international peace and security. It comprises 15 members — five permanent and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. The five permanent members are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

India has long advocated for reforms in the UNSC, seeking a permanent seat in this key decision-making body. New Delhi has also garnered considerable support from several countries for its bid. It has consistently argued that the current structure of the UNSC fails to reflect the geopolitical realities of the 21st century.

Why does India's push matters?

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reflects the global power structure of 1945, rather than the realities of the 21st century. Since its establishment, the Council’s membership and veto system have never been formally reformed. The only notable adjustment occurred in 1965, when the number of non-permanent seats was expanded from six to ten.

India emerges as a compelling candidate for permanent membership. As the world’s most populous country and the fourth-largest economy, it wields significant global influence. Despite being a nuclear-armed nation and having participated in several conflicts, India has consistently contributed to international peacekeeping operations.

Adding India as a permanent member would bring the UNSC closer to representing today’s multipolar world. Many nations of the Global South see India as a trustworthy voice for their interests, particularly on issues such as climate justice, fair trade and reform of international institutions. India’s presence on the Council would amplify the influence of developing countries in shaping global norms, security frameworks and international governance.

List of countries supporting India

India has managed to amass significant support for its permanent seat at UNSC. Four of the five permanent members of the UNSC have expressed support for India's candidacy.

Former US President Joe Biden expressed his support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In addition, other Quad countries, including Japan and Australia, also endorsed India’s candidacy in their joint statement following the Quad Leaders’ Summit in the United States in 2024. Donald Trump also backed India’s bid in 2017 during his first tenure as the US president. He reaffirmed United States' support for India's permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council in a joint India-US statement after meeting PM Modi during the latter’s US visit.

French President Emmanuel Macron had expressed strong support for India’s inclusion as a permanent member of a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC), alongside Germany, Japan, Brazil and two African nations. He made this statement while addressing the general debate at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York in 2024.

During his recent visit to India, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer strongly advocated for India’s permanent membership on the United Nations’ highest decision-making body. He made this statement following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.

Russia has long supported India’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). While addressing the UN General Assembly annual summit in September this year, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the global balance of power today is vastly different from what it was 80 years ago when the UN was established, emphasising that India and Brazil deserve permanent seats.

Other countries that have openly endorsed India include Portugal, Kuwait, African Union, Bhutan, Mauritius, Brazil, Germany and Japan.