Chagos Islands: What is the UK-Mauritius deal on archipelago and what's India's stance on it? Explained The Chagos Islands are a strategically significant area, with one of its islands, Diego Garcia, serving as a key military base jointly operated by the UK and the US. It monitors the Malacca Strait and other essential global trade routes, especially energy supplies.

New Delhi:

In a landmark move, the United Kingdom signed an agreement on Thursday to transfer sovereignty of the disputed Chagos Islands to Mauritius, marking a significant shift in the decades-long territorial dispute. The deal also secures long-term strategic interests for Britain and its allies, particularly the United States. As part of the agreement, the UK will pay Mauritius approximately £101 million (USD 136 million) annually to lease back the critical military base on Diego Garcia, the largest island in the Indian Ocean archipelago. As per reports, the lease is set to last for at least 99 years to ensure uninterrupted operation of the joint US-UK base.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasised the vital importance of the Diego Garcia facility, which is operated by US forces and plays a key role in intelligence gathering and counterterrorism efforts. "This base is right at the foundation of our safety and security at home...By agreeing to this deal now on our terms, we're securing strong protections, including from malign influence, that will allow the base to operate well into the next century, helping to keep us safe for generations to come," Starmer told reporters at a UK military headquarters in Northwood.

As per reports, the agreement is projected to cost UK taxpayers billions, though the government is yet to release precise estimates. Critics have voiced national security concerns, highlighting Mauritius's strong trade relationship with China. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticised the move as "Labour chaos," accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s administration of "giving away British territory" and imposing a heavy financial "burden" on the public.

India's stance on UK-Mauritius deal

It is to be noted here that India has expressed support for the treaty between Mauritius and the United Kingdom that returns control of the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, to Mauritius. "The formal resolution of the longstanding Chagos dispute through this bilateral treaty is a milestone achievement and a positive development for the region. This is further to the understanding between the two sides reached in October 2024 and marks the culmination of the process of decolonisation of Mauritius in the spirit of international law and rules-based order," the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi stated.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised that India has consistently endorsed Mauritius' legitimate claim over the archipelago, aligning with India's enduring commitment to decolonisation, sovereignty, and respect for nations' territorial integrity. "As a steadfast and longstanding partner of Mauritius, India remains committed to working closely with Mauritius and other like-minded countries to strengthen maritime security and regional stability and ensure peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added.

Where are Chagos Islands?

The Chagos Islands are a remote group of over 60 islands located in the central Indian Ocean, south of the Maldives and off India's southern coast. These islands have been under British control since 1814, when France ceded them following the Napoleonic Wars. The archipelago is best known for Diego Garcia, a strategic military base that has played a key role in US operations from the Vietnam War to more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Notably, the US admitted in 2008 that the base had been used for covert rendition flights involving terror suspects. In 1965, the UK controversially detached the Chagos Islands from Mauritius—then a British colony—just three years before granting Mauritius independence, creating the British Indian Ocean Territory. Currently, Diego Garcia hosts about 2,500 personnel, mainly American, and is regarded by the US as a vital hub for military and security operations across the Middle East, South Asia, and East Africa.

