Bengaluru, Mumbai waterlogged, Delhi-NCR hit by thunderstorm: What 'unusual' rain could mean for India As per the updates from the IMD, the unusual and unseasonal early rains are due to shifting weather patterns and could signal an active monsoon season ahead.

New Delhi:

Heavy rains with thunderstorm lashed several parts of the national capital on Wednesday leading to power disruptions in several areas across the city. The power outages were reported in Bawana, Narela, Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines, Shakti Nagar, Model Town, Wazirabad, Dhirpur, and Burari.

The Tata Power DDL said to ensure public safety, the electricity supply had to be temporarily suspended in certain areas to prevent electrocution. Trees and branches fell onto power lines, damaging them. "Our teams are engaged in the swift restoration and repair of damaged power infrastructure. We appreciate the patience of our consumers. At Tata Power-DDL, your safety and well-beng remain our top priority," it said.

Heavy rains, waterlogging reported in Bengaluru, Mumbai

Apart from Delhi, heavy rains and waterlogging were witnessed in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The IMD reported heavy rainfall across several states from 8:30 AM IST on Thursday.

The data highlights heavy rainfall in regions including Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Northeast India.

In Gangetic West Bengal, Haldia (Purba Medinipur) recorded 10 cm of rainfall, followed by Diamond Harbour (South 24 Parganas) with 9 cm. Kolkata's Dum Dum and Alipur stations (North 24 Parganas and Kolkata) each recorded 4 cm, while Digha (North 24 Parganas) saw 2 cm.

What 'unusual' rain could mean for India?

As per the updates from the IMD, the unusual and unseasonal early rains are due to shifting weather patterns and could signal an active monsoon season ahead. Moreover, the sudden weather change could be due to a cyclonic circulation over Haryana, which was further strengthened by moisture feed taking place from both the Arabian Sea as well as the Bay of Bengal, it said.

Moreover, the IMD said the cyclonic circulation over Haryana and its neighbouring areas is embedded in an east-west trough extending from Punjab to Bangladesh in the lower tropospheric levels. This might have influenced the weather along with the moisture feeding into the system from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, the IMD said.

Several states witness heavy rainfall

Konkan & Goa also experienced rainfall, with Panjim (North Goa) recording 9 cm, and both Mumbai (Santacruz) and Ratnagiri (Ratnagiri) registering 3 cm each.

In Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati (Guntur) recorded 9 cm, while Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam (Krishna and Visakhapatnam) each saw 5 cm. Nellore (Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore) recorded 4 cm, and Vijayawada-Gannavaram and Bapatla (Krishna and Bapatla) each received 2 cm.

Odisha reported 3 cm in Jharsuguda and 2 cm at Paradip Port (Jagatsinghapur). Coastal Karnataka's Mangalore (Bajpe, Dakshina Kannada) recorded 3 cm, while East Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur (Gorakhpur) and North Interior Karnataka's Kalaburagi (Kalaburagi) each saw 2 cm.

Haryana's Chandigarh and Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar (Papum Pare) each recorded 2 cm. In Kerala & Mahe, Cannanore (Kannur) reported rainfall, though specific figures were not detailed in the summary.

In Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Kailashahar (Unakoti) recorded 8 cm, and Agartala (West Tripura) saw 2 cm. Assam & Meghalaya reported 7 cm in Dhubri (Dhubri), 3 cm in Cherrapunji (East Khasi Hills), and 2 cm in Shillong (East Khasi Hills).