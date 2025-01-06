Bangladesh and its reckless actions jeopardise Delhi-Dhaka ties | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : AP Muhammad Yunus

After the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has plunged into action, taking steps that have been palpably detrimental to New Delhi-Dhaka ties. The Bangladeshi leadership, under Muhammad Yunus, appears to have pursued a foreign policy that is in stark contrast with what Dhaka was known for under Hasina's dispensation.

Bangladesh cancel judges' training programme

In its latest move, Bangladesh has decided to cancel the judges training programme, which was to be held in India. At least 50 lower judiciary judges had to be trained at the National Judicial Academy and the State Judicial Academy in Madhya Pradesh. The Bangladeshi government has scrapped the previous notification, citing its Supreme Court's directive. Notably, the Indian government was supposed to bear all the expenses for the training programmes.

Pakistani military to train Bangladeshi troops: Report

A report has surfaced that claims that the Pakistani Army will return to Bangladesh for the first time after the 1971 war as an agreement for training of military personnel has been reached between Dhaka and Bangladesh. The training is reportedly going to begin in February 2025.

This may have long-lasting implications for India as Pakistan can push its anti-India narrative among the Bangladesh soldiers. Pakistan's proxy wars against India can't be emphasised more as India has repeatedly pointed out Islamabad's collusion with terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

Therefore, Pakistani military's interest in Bangladesh needs a close analysis in South Block. Muhammad Yunus in a recent meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his desire to strengthen relations with Pakistan. He also stressed settling the 1971 issues with Islamabad. In Yunus' response, Pakistan's PM said, "Together, we reaffirmed our commitment to deepen bilateral and multilateral collaboration."

Bangladesh 'rewrites' history

In what can be termed as another attempt to downplay Mujibur Rahman's contibution for its liberation, Bangladesh introduced new textbooks singing hymns in the praise of Ziaur Rahman, who the textbooks claim 'declared the country’s independence in 1971'. The textbooks have also removed Mujibur Rahman's title as the "Father of the Nation".

It is, however, widely believed that Mujibur Rahman made the announcement, while Ziaur Rahman, who was an Army major and later a sector commander of the Liberation War, had only read out the declaration on Mujib's instructions.

It is significant to note that acknowledgement to Mujib for Bangladesh's liberation aligns with what India believes, and with current Bangladeshi leadership, nothing seems impossible on Dhaka's part in India's opposition.

