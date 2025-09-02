Applying for a US visa? Here's exactly what has changed and how to prepare | EXPLAINED US visa rules: The Trump administration has proposed new regulations to limit visa durations for international students, cultural exchange visitors, and media professionals.

New Delhi:

From September 2, individuals applying for a US visa will face new requirements and higher costs as authorities tighten screening and introduce changes to application procedures. Between June and October, the US government has rolled out measures such as enhanced social media checks, a new visa integrity fee, stricter rules for interview waivers, and revised passport collection procedures.

New proposed US visa rules

The Trump administration has proposed new regulations to limit visa durations for international students, cultural exchange visitors, and media professionals. Under the proposal, F visas for students and J visas for exchange workers would be capped at four years. I visas for journalists would be restricted to 240 days, or 90 days for Chinese nationals. Visa holders could apply for extensions after expiry.

The Department of Homeland Security said the rule aims to help the government better monitor visa holders in the United States. The public has 30 days to comment on the proposal. A similar plan introduced in 2020 was withdrawn in 2021 by the Biden administration following opposition from NAFSA, a non-profit representing international educators. The Trump administration has also stepped up scrutiny of legal immigration, including the cancellation of student visas and green cards over ideological grounds.

Passport collection changes for Indian applicants

From August 2025, the US Embassy in New Delhi will discontinue third-party passport collection. Applicants must collect their passports in person from the embassy or consulate.

For applicants under 18, a parent or legal guardian may collect documents with an original consent letter signed by both parents. Scanned or emailed copies will not be accepted. To ease the process, the embassy will offer paid home or office delivery at Rs 1,200 per applicant.

Stricter visa interview waiver rules

Beginning September 2, 2025, the US Department of State will narrow eligibility for interview waivers. Most non-immigrant visa applicants will need to appear before a consular officer. Only limited exemptions, such as for diplomats and certain foreign officials, will continue.

Applicants renewing full-validity B1, B2, or B1/B2 visas may qualify for a waiver if they apply in their home country, have never been refused a visa, and show no signs of ineligibility. Even then, consular officers can require interviews on a case-by-case basis.

New visa integrity fee

From October 2025, a USD 250 "Visa Integrity Fee" will apply to all non-immigrant visas for applicants from countries outside the US visa waiver programme, including India. This will be charged in addition to MRV application fees, reciprocity fees, and anti-fraud fees.

For Indian applicants, the total cost for student or work visas in categories such as F, J, and H will average USD 473, while business and tourist visas (B1/B2) will cost about USD 425. The Department of Homeland Security may reimburse the fee for applicants who comply fully with visa conditions, including timely departure or legal status change.

Overall, these measures mark a significant shift in US visa processing, with greater scrutiny, higher costs, and stricter compliance. Travellers planning to study, work, or visit the United States should be prepared for longer processing times and ensure that their documentation is accurate and complete.