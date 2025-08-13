Is AIIMS facing a brain drain? Why more than 400 doctors resigned in two years across 20 branches | EXPLAINED Between 2022 and 2024, 429 doctors resigned from 20 AIIMS facilities across India, with Delhi AIIMS recording the highest number at 52. Many cited significantly higher private sector pay and better facilities as reasons for leaving.

New Delhi:

India's premier medical institutions, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), across the country, are grappling with a grave problem involving their doctors. Data presented by the Centre in the Parliament has revealed that a massive 429 doctors have resigned from 20 branches within a span of two years: 2022-2024.

Highest resignations at Delhi AIIMS

The flagship AIIMS in Delhi, considered the most prestigious medical institute in India, recorded the highest number of resignations — 52 in total. It was followed by AIIMS Rishikesh (38), AIIMS Raipur (35), AIIMS Bilaspur (32), and AIIMS Mangalagiri (30). Many doctors cited significantly better salaries and benefits in the private sector, four to ten times higher than the salary at AIIMS, as the primary reason for leaving.

One in three faculty positions vacant

Vacancies remain a major issue. Across 20 AIIMS facilities, one in three faculty positions is unfilled. At Delhi AIIMS, 462 of the sanctioned 1,306 posts (35 percent) are vacant. AIIMS Bhopal has a 23 percent vacancy rate, and AIIMS Bhubaneswar 31 percent. The government has attempted stopgap measures, such as hiring retired faculty on contract and appointing visiting faculty, but many doctors believe these are not long-term solutions.

Concerning the situation at AIIMS Raebareli

AIIMS Raebareli is among the worst-affected. Over 80 per cent of its sanctioned 200 Senior Resident Doctor (SRD) posts are vacant, and nearly half of its 200 medical faculty posts remain unfilled.

Due to this shortage, the hospital is unable to function at full capacity, forcing patients to wait up to 18 months for surgeries.

Why AIIMS doctors are resigning

Multiple factors are driving the exodus. In Raebareli, there is inadequate housing for staff, and the rural surroundings mean poor connectivity. The House Rent Allowance (HRA) is low because Raebareli is classified as a Tier-3 city.

Security is also a concern, as a dispute over nine acres of land has delayed the construction of a boundary wall.

Many doctors report that newer AIIMS campuses lack essential facilities such as good schools, shopping complexes, and reliable internet connectivity.

This, combined with a less vibrant lifestyle compared to major cities like Delhi, makes it hard to attract young doctors.

In 12 AIIMS branches, more than half of professor posts are vacant. AIIMS Jammu has 29 of its 33 professor positions unfilled, while Raebareli has 26 vacancies. The situation is similar for additional and associate professor roles.

Experienced doctors often choose the private sector, which offers better salaries and benefits.

The bulk of the faculty strength at many AIIMS centres now comes from assistant professors, as these posts require less experience and have seen more recruitment. However, without adequate facilities and support, even these doctors tend to leave after a short period. AIIMS Raebareli is also short of junior resident doctors.