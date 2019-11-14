Trade Fair 2019: Date, Timings, Venue, Tickets Price & 5 unique items you can buy for gifting

Trade Fair 2019: 5 unique items you can buy for gifting this year

The 39th edition of Trade Fair is all set to begin tomorrow and we just can't keep calm. It's that time of the year again where all of Delhi as well as folks from different corners of India will flock to Pragati Maidan to buy their yearly share of handicrafts, biryani masala, dry fruits as the traders from various countries will extend their specialties to the capital city.

The theme of this year's Trade Fair is 'Ease of Doing Business to celebrate the rise of India's ranking in the 'Ease of Doing Business index'. The status of 'Partner Country' has been bagged by 'The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan' and 'The Republic of Korea' will be the 'Focus Country'.

Other countries participating in the annual fair are Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, the UK and Vietnam.

Bihar and Jharkhand will be the focus states in this edition of the fair.

Date- The fair is happening at the Pragati Maidan, like every other year from the 14th of November to the 27th of November. It will be open from the 14th to the 18th only for the business visitors and will open for the normal crowd from the 19th of November to the 27th.

Trade Fair Timings- 9.30am to 7.30pm

Tickets- The tickets will be available at all the metro stations except Pragati Maidan. You can also get the tickets online from IITF website.

Below are 5 things you should totally look forward to buying this year:

1. Rugs and carpets from Afghanistan

Every year, traders from Afghanistan bring beautiful carpets and handmade rugs that are hard to find in India. They also have the most elaborate and extensive collection of dry fruits from Afghanistan that are known for their great quality. Also since Afghanistan is this year's 'Partner Country' for the trade fair, you can expect a lot of amazing products.

2. Handmade flowers from Thailand

Every year, the Thailand pavilion puts a display of hand-made flowers. They are beautiful and most in-demand products from their stall. People go to the Trade Fair every year to buy them. They also have a lot of handicrafts and handmade products to offer including bamboo and grass products as well as traditional hats and clothes.

3. Pakistani suits and masalas

When it comes to spices, our neighbour country offers the best of the best. The most famous is their biryani masala which many people even stock up for year's supply. They also bring with them the most amazing collection of fabrics and Pakistani suits that are a must- buy.

4. Handwoven garments and handicrafts from Bihar, Odisha

Bihar and Odisha have been chosen as the focus states this year. They will be showcasing a huge variety of handicrafts and handwoven garments/ fabrics at the Trade Fair. You can expect fabrics like Odisha Ikat, Kotpad, Khatwa patchwork of Bihar, Madhubani paintings, Pipli applique work and a tonne other things. Make sure to look out for them.

5. Tihar jail products

The residents of Tihar jail have a large variety of eatable products to offer. Visitors can choose from a wide range of products consisting of cookies, rusks, namkeen, bedsheets as well as a few fabrics woven by the inmates. This is one of the most crowded areas at the pavilion.