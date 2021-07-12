Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED Venkatesh, Priyamani-starrer Telugu film 'Narappa' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in July

Telugu action-drama "Narappa", starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani and Karthik Rathnam in the lead roles, will be releasing on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on July 20. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the movie is jointly produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu. "Narappa" is the Telugu adaptation of acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran's Tamil superhit film "Asuran". The National Award-winning director has penned the upcoming movie.

The film follows Narappa, a farmer hailing from a quaint village in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and focuses on the sacrifices he makes for his family in a world filled with "chaos and uncertainty". Vijay Subramaniam, director, and head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, the team was elated to have "Narappa" as a part of its entertainment line-up for Prime Day 2021.

"With 'Narappa's' global premiere, we are excited to push the envelope further and add another thrilling action-drama to the diverse content slate of Telugu DTS (direct-to-service) films on the service which has so far received a phenomenal response globally. We’re confident that 'Narappa' too will live up to the audience expectations," he said in a statement.

D Suresh Babu said it was an enriching experience to work with talented actors and a creative crew on the upcoming film.

"The story of 'Narappa' is not only close to my heart but also narrates a social commentary on the system as a whole and this is our attempt to breathe life into this story. I am honored to have our work premiere on a global platform, which will help us reach a gamut of audiences and I am positive that they will all appreciate this action-packed film."

Kalaippuli S. Thanu praised the efforts of the cast and crew to bring the director's vision to life amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Narappa" will be available to Amazon Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories.