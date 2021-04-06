The Iron Anniversary: It's month-long celebration on 10 years of Game of Thrones. GoT fans are you listening?

Image Source : TWITTER/HBONORDIC Game of Thrones

Can you believe that it has been 10 years since the first episode of Game of Thrones premiered? It's been almost two years since the series concluded, however, fans are still are not over the epic show. To commemorate the decade of the show, HBO brings 'The Iron Anniversary', a month-long celebration to mark the milestone. Reportedly, the Iron Anniversary will be a month's worth of events to revisit the series, raise money for charity, and get fans ready for the coming spin-offs like 'House of the Dragon'.

The upcoming celebration is said to include a range of features and events for viewers. The Iron Anniversary will include an interactive 'Game of Thrones' spotlight page on HBO Max as well as a 'GOT' 'MaraThrone' of all episodes of season one and more throughout the month.

Additionally, Warner Bros. Consumer Products is releasing a new line, including a one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Faberge, a range of Mikkeller beers inspired by the fantasy series and an assortment of iron-textured Funko Pop figures. Die-hard fans will also get to stream over 150 videos of cast interviews, behind-the-scenes extras, clips and trailers. The 'MaraThrone' will air season one on April 10, starting at 10 am on HBO2. But with all episodes streaming on HBO Max, fans will be encouraged to binge various episode collections of the series separately, to raise money for philanthropic causes.

For two weeks, cast members from the Emmy-winning drama series will highlight these causes, which include Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, Conservation International, International Rescue Committee (IRC), UNICEF, FilmAid International, SameYou, Royal Mencap Society, National Urban League and The Trevor Project.

"Game Of Thrones", which ran from 2011 to 2019, was based on the bestselling book series by George RR Martin and created by David Benioff and DB Weiss. The makers of the popular show are planning a prequel series of the popular show, titled "House Of The Dragon".

"House Of The Dragon" is set a few hundred years prior to the events of "Game Of Thrones" and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The show will have 10 episodes and is expected to air in 2022.

--with inputs from ANI