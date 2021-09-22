Sanak: Fans go gaga as Vidyut Jammwal shares first poster of new action film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDYUT JAMMWAL Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal on Wednesday said his upcoming film “Sanak - Hope Under Siege” is slated to be released on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. It also stars Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. Along with the announcement, the makers have also launched a new intriguing poster featuring Vidyut holding a gun, looking like a man on a mission.The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

The 40-year-old actor announced the news on Instagram and shared a poster featuring him holding a gun. "Maine suna hai SANAK kuch bhi karwa Sakti hai aur pyaar main Sanki bana sakti hai... Ab meri #Sanak karegi saari hadein paar! My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,” he wrote. Take a look at the new poster of Sanak featuring Vidyut Jammwal:

The actor's fans flooded the comment section with compliments for the actor. "What a killer poster!! Extremely excited for this action thriller! All the best!" wrote a user, while another said, "Can't wait for it." Impressed by it, some tagged it as 'killer' and awesome'. Also, reacting to the poster, several others dropped heart and fire emojis.

For the unversed, the film is all set to bring out the emotional journey with action packed sequences. Vidyut plays the central character in the movie. Besdies Vidyut, the upcoming movie also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia.

Neha too shared her excitement on social media. Sharing the poster on her verified Instagram account, the actress wrote, "YAY!!! Our next. Get ready to witness a thrilling journey!"

The action film, directed by Kanishk Varma, is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures.

“Sanak - Hope Under Siege" marks the fifth collaboration between Shah and Jammwal after action movie series like "Force" and "Commando".

