Raveena Tandon to write, produce web series on multiple personality disorder

Raveena Tandon

Actor Raveena Tandon is set to make a foray into digital space as a writer and producer with a web series based on multiple personality disorder. The actor, who is producing the series under her banner AA Films, said she is excited about the project.

"I am really excited for the world to see a story that I have worked very hard for. This web-series is a gripping story that I have written and it will surely keep the viewers on the edge of their seat. Concept-wise this web-series is something very different I have tried, so I hope people love it," Raveena said in a statement.

Details about the project are yet to be announced.