Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992 is highest rated Indian series among IMDb's top 250 shows of all time

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THE_SCAM_1992 Still of Pratik Gandhi from Scam 1992

Hansal Mehta's web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is emerging as one of the most talked about and popular web shows in India and across the globe. Filmmaker Mehta captured the story of one of the biggest financial scams in the Indian stock market. The financial thriller emerged as a winner, making Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi, who essayed the role of Harshad Mehta, an overnight star.

Now, Scam 1992 has become the highest-rated Indian show to find its place in IMDb’s list of top 250 popular web series and television serials of all time across the world. It stands at 18th position in the list. For the unversed, the IMDb ratings are determined by users who rate the shows on a 10 point scale. Currently, it is rated at 9.6 out of 10.

In IMDb's Top 250 list of all time, Scam 1992 is joined by the likes of Band of Brothers, Chernobyl, Breaking Bad and Ricky and Morty to name a few.

Last year, when the show released, it emerged as the highest user-rated show in IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020 list.

For the unversed, Pratik has predominantly worked in Gujarati cinema before Hansal Mehta's "Scam 1992" made him famous all over India. He made his Bollywood debut as the hero's buddy in the 2018 film "Loveyatri", and is currently busy shooting for a starring role in the upcoming horror comedy "Atithi Bhooto Bhava".

Asked if he believes to have cracked the key to success after the Sony LIV show "Scam 1992"? Pratik told IANS: "What I have understood is that if I can create an honest emotion, things will fall in place, and that is what I have observed all these years -- in theatre, in Gujarati films and also in "Scam 1992". If I can create those emotions on screen or on stage, the rest falls in place"