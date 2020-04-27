Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok teaser out, trailer to release on May 5

Actress Anushka Sharma is the producer of web series Paatal Lok.

Anushka Sharma has shared a new detailed teaser of her upcoming production venture, Paatal Lok. Through the show, Anushka will be venturing into the digital space. The Amazon Prime Video show will star Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. Along with the teaser, Anushka announced that the trailer of Paatal Lok will be out on May 5. Anushka is not the part of the show, she is producing it along with her brother Karnesh Sharma through her Clean Slate Film.

"Dohri hai duniya, dohre hain yahan ke log, #PaatalLok yahi hai, kahin aur mat khoj. Trailer Out On May 5, 11:34am," Anushka wrote as she shared the teaser on Twitter.

The show has been created by screenplay writer Sudip Sharma of Udta Punjab and NH10. The official synopsis of Paatal Lok reads, “Filled with mystique, thrill and drama, Amazon Prime Video’s latest Original explores the dark bylanes of immorality. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.”

The new teaser shows lawlessness where 'all hell has broken loose'. It doesn't give a glimpse of any of the lead characters. Though we get to see Abhishek Banerjee smacking someone with a hammer. The teaser is gritty and mostly includes shots to trigger a sense of fear and uneasiness.

Earlier this week, Anushka had shared a teaser that had dark graphics, animation and sombre voiceover to paint a sordid picture.

Paatal Lok will be out on May 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage