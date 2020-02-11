Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
Netflix renews Sex Education for third season

Sex Education features Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, an awkward teenager who realises that he can help his peers with their sex-related issues.

PTI PTI
February 11, 2020
Sex Education

Sex Education all set for third season

Asa Butterfield-starrer Netflix series "Sex Education" has been renewed for the third season by the streamer. The announcement was made by the streaming platform's Twitter handle See What's Next on Monday.

"#SexEducation has been renewed for a third season!" read the post.

Created by Laurie Nunn, "Sex Education" features Butterfield as Otis Milburn, an awkward teenager who realises that he can help his peers with their sex-related issues.

The show also features Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong and Gillian Anderson as Otis' sex therapist mother Jean F Milburn. The show's second season premiered on Netflix on January 17.

