Nakuul Mehta on Never Kiss Your Best Friend: Was initially sceptical to do web show about youth

Renowned TV actor Nakuul Mehta, who is gearing up for the web series "Never Kiss Your Best Friend", says he was initially a "little sceptical" to take up the role in the show, a story of two youngsters.
"Initially I was a little sceptical if I would manage to get the youth vibe right, because on television I have done some work that was quite serious and intense. This show is full of youthfulness, it speaks the language of the millennial and, for me, it was a little challenging. Since it was challenging, I thought it would be exciting to be part of the show," Nakuul told IANS.
Nakuul became a household name thanks to popular TV shows like "Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara" and "Ishqbaaaz". Asked why he was exploring the web entertainment space, the actor said: "After doing quite a bit of work and building a steady fan following, it is important for an actor like me to surprise my fans with something new. Since the medium is different and it reaches out to a wider section of the audience that television probably does not cover, it was a refreshing change."
The show "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" is based on a book of the same name by Sumrit Shahi. The show features Anya Singh as the female lead.
So, what is the major difference the actor sees in the millennial? "We, too, had access to the Internet but when it comes to the millennial, their approach towards knowing the world has changed through the access to the virtual world. They are highly ambitious. Even I started young and was focused on my acting, but I was doing so because I enjoy performing rather than making it big professionally. These days, youngsters, from their school days, are very enthusiastic and make strategies to do big things. We were just happy engaging with our hobby!" replied the actor.
"Never Kiss Your Best Friend" starts streaming on ZEE5 from January 20.
