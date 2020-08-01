Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIX Money Heist to end with season 5

Netflix has renewed its megahit Spanish drama “Money Heist”, also known as “La Casa de Papel”, for a fifth and final season. According to a press release shared by the streaming platform, the production on the 10-episode final season is set to begin on Monday and the show will film in Spain, Portugal and Denmark.

"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters.

"The result is the fifth part of ‘La Casa de Papel’. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season,”creator and executive producer Alex Pina said in a statement.

The global hit stars Ursula Cobero (Tokyo), Alvaro Morte (The Professor) , Itziar Ituno (Lisbon), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herran (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogota), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belen Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) and Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra).

The upcoming season will also feature actors Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado.

Pina will serve as showrunner as well as executive produce the season along with Jesus Colmenar and Cristina Lopez Ferraz.

Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Alex Rodrigo are attached to direct.

