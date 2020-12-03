Image Source : PR FETCHED LSD-Love, Scandal and Doctors: Get set for India's first-ever medical thriller featuring Rahul Dev

With back-to-back successful launches in the form of Mum Bhai, Bicchoo Ka Khel and Dark7White, it’s unlimited entertainment at its very best from the house of ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Known to keep viewers at the edge of their seat with their diverse offerings, things are all set to get a whole lot better as the two homegrown platforms are all set to launch the first-ever medical thriller of India LSD - Love Scandal and Doctors. It’s set to be a gripping watch as a group of doctors take the pledge of having a license to kill making us wonder if they are the ones to save or the ones to murder?

LSD will once again see ALTBalaji and ZEE5 winning the audience’s heart in style by roping in some popular names for its offerings. The show features one of our favourite villains on the big screen, the very-talented actor Rahul Dev who was recently seen in the comedy-drama Who’s Your Daddy? He will be donning a new avatar of Dr. Rana who is seen to be a very nice and sensitive man who cares about his legacy above anything in his life.

Joining him in this show will be talented actor Siddharth Menon, portraying the character of Vik, along with renowned names like Punit J Pathak, Ayush Shrivastav, Ashmita Jaggi, Ishaan Khanna, Srishti Rindani, Tanaya Sachdeva, and Pulkit Makol.

Speaking about his character Rahul Dev said, “It feels wonderful to be back with the two leading OTT platforms. It feels like home ground to me now. We have just started shooting and I am glad that I get to explore myself by playing different characters that see my fans shower their love and appreciation on each one of them. I’m hoping that they do the same for Dr. Rana as well.”

Actor Siddharth Menon, portraying the character of Vik, says, “I was very excited when I got to know I will be a part of India’s first-ever medical thriller. I am sure that along with me, my die-hard fans and audience share the same excitement. I am playing the character of Vik, one of the main interns in the hospital. I am looking forward to giving my best as I have never played such a character before. I hope people like Vik’s character too.”

LSD - Love Scandal and Doctors revolves around a murder and finding out whether it was planned or accidental. What adds to the mystery is that the one’s charged with the incident are five interns at a hospital leaving us questions if these future doctors are the saviors or traitors of life. The show showcases power, politics, nepotism & competition, and the lure to be the best.