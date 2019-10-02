Karan Johar begins shooting for Netflix's Ghost Stories

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar begins shooting for Ghost Stories

Director Karan Johar has begun shooting for his part of the film in Netflix's upcoming Ghost Stories. After the success of their last Netflix film together, directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar are coming back together to direct Netflix’ new anthology Ghost Stories, consisting of four short films.

The filmmakers will direct four different spine-chilling horror tales which will be thematically connected to each other and culminate in the end. Anurag Kashyap had already begun shooting for his part in the film last month.

Karan posted an Instagram story from the shoot of his part in the film. At a recent event, talking about his venture to direct a horror story, Karan shared that making a horror film will be a huge challenge for him because he is not comfortable in watching films of this genre. “The first thing I told them was that my ghost story will not be scary. It will probably be a ghost story. I will try to just do that because I don’t think I can scare people. I mean, I can scare some people who see some of my movies, but not in the way we imagined,”

Reports suggest that Actor Avinash Tiwari who was seen in Laila Majnu and Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur have been roped in to play important characters in Karan Johar’s part in ‘Ghost Stories’

Karan Johar's Dharma Production has also entered into a long term deal with Netflix to produce films and web-series for the OTT platform.