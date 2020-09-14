Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAADVANI Indoo Ki Jawani teaser features quirky Kiara Advani asking everyone to be ready for a date on September 16

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is all set to impress her fans with the chirpy character of Indoo Gupta from Ghaziabad in her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. The makers on Monday shared a new promo of the film in which the actress was seen all decked up in a red coloured salwar kameez. In the video, Advani is seen telling everyone about the "exciting" thing that she did by fixing a date for herself by swiping right an online dating application. The video then ends stating that the date is fixed for "16th September" dropping hints that the team of the film will be bringing something for the viewers on September 16.

Taking to Instagram Kiara wrote, "Main toh time se aa jaungi, date ke liye aap late mat hona!", which translates to, "I will be on the time, don't be late for a date!" Have a look:

Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications. The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

'Indoo Ki Jawani' is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.

-With ANI inputs

