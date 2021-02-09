Daughter Krishna directs Vikram Bhatt's Maaya 4, shoot starts on Feb 10

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRISHNA BHATT Daughter Krishna directs Vikram Bhatt's Maaya 4

The fourth season of Vikram Bhatt's web series franchise Maaya is all set to go on floors on Wednesday. Directed by Vikram's daughter Krishna Bhatt, the upcoming season features Rohit Roy, Pawan Chopra, and Aindrita Ray in key roles.

"Direction is one thing which I always wanted to do. The cherry on top is we are ready with Maaya 4 to roll. I am really excited to work with the most talented actors like Rohit, Aindrita, and Pawan," said Krishna.

Taking to her Instagram, Krishna Bhatt posted a few pictures from the shoot diaries and wrote, "Embarking on a new journey! So much happiness, nervousness and excitement for this special one! @rohitboseroy @aindrita_ray @vikrampbhatt @mxplayer #maaya4 #newbeginnings #shootmodeon."

Rohit Roy on the other hand, wrote, "Can’t wait to shoot with #gennext! Let’s do this!! @krishnavbhatt with @make_repost."

The fourth installment of the adult web series franchise tells an intense love story that revolves around a man who wants to achieve his dreams but has to do that at the cost of his marriage.

The series has been written by Vikram Bhatt, and is backed by his banner Loneranger Productions. It will stream on MX player.

(With IANS Inputs)