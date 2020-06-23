Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Breathe Into The Shadows new teaser: Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen are in a lookout for Siya

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday shared a new teaser of his upcoming web series Breathe: Into the Shadows. The clip also introduces Nithya Menen, who plays Abhishek’s wife in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s original series Breathe. The new teaser has Abhishek Bachchan's voice in the backdrop. He captioned it stating, "Sab kuch perfect tha. Phir ek din… sab badal gaya. Kya aap jaante hain hamari Siya kahan hai? - Abha & Avinash Sabharwal #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer Out, July 1 @primevideoin @breatheamazon".

Speaking about his digital debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows, Abhishek had said in a statement, “The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences… I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world.”

The crime thriller marks the digital debut of the Bollywood actor. The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. It also features Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles.

It is slated to release on July 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

