Bobby Deol's Netflix film 'Class of 83' release date announced, trailer to be out on August 7

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is ready to make his digital debut through Netflix film titled 'Class of 83,' produced by Shah Rukh Khan's banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The makers on Thursday announced the premiere date of the film which will be August 21, 2020. The synopsis of the film reads, "A hero policeman, shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy, decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies in return by training five lethal assassin policemen. But, like all good plans, it only works for a while until the fire that he has ignited threatens to burn down his own house."

Directed by Atul Sabharwal, this Netflix Original is said to based on the book “The Class Of 83” by Hussain Zaidi. Bobby took to his social media handle and shared the release date along with the announcement of the trailer release date. Alongside a new and powerful poster, he wrote, "It's not WHICH side you are fighting for .. It's WHAT you are fighting against #ClassOf83 trailer out tomorrow. Produced by @RedChilliesEnt Premieres August 21, 2020 only on @NetflixIndia."

Talking about the film, Bobby in a statement said, "I love the sheer variety of content a digital medium like Netflix has to offer and it’s truly encouraging to know that your work can reach so many people across the world. The 1980s was a fascinating period in Mumbai’s history, and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again.

When Atul Sabharwal (director) and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class Of 83. It is my first attempt on digital and it also happens to be the first film by RCE and Netflix together. It is an exciting and challenging time to be an actor, and I am super excited that everyone gets to see the trailer tomorrow and the film on August 21."

Fans are eagerly looking forward to Bobby’s digital debut after looking at the intriguing look. The film also features--Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj, and Annup Sonii. It is directed by Atul Sabharwal and written by Abhijit Despande.

