'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk hospitalised after collapsing on set

Bob Odenkirk, the series lead of "Better Call Saul", collapsed on the set of show in New Mexico and was rushed to the hospital. According to Deadline, the 58-year-old star fell to the ground and was admitted to a medical facility on Tuesday. Odenkirk is receiving care at the hospital and the cause of his collapse is unknown.

Production on the sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul" was underway in New Mexico, after its scheduled start in March.

Representatives for Sony Pictures Television, which produces the acclaimed series, had no comment.

AMC's "Better Call Saul", a spin-off of cult hit series "Breaking Bad", follows conman turned small-time lawyer Jimmy McGill, played by Odenkirk, beginning six years before the events of "Breaking Bad", focusing on his transformation into the criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman.

Earlier this year, AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll said that the popular series is expected to return in the first quarter of 2022 after Covid-related delays.

Show creator Vince Gilligan recently renewed his overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.