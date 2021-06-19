As Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' completes one year, nostalgic actors share heartwarming posts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITA SEN Namit Das, Sushmita Sen

The Sushmita Sen-starrer "Aarya" released last year on this day. The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to avenge her husband's murder. Besides Sushmita, the show features Namit Das, Chandrachur Singh and Ankur Bhatia, and is directed by Ram Madhvani. The second season of the series is currently being shot.

Namit Das, who played an important role in the show, credits the web series for giving him recognition an actor vies for. "I have so much to be grateful for as 'Aarya' completes a year. I got the opportunity to work with the gorgeous icon Sushmita Sen and the inspiring Chandrachur Singh. Moreover, the response of the viewers was phenomenal," said Namit, who played Jawahar, a character with negative shades.

"The series gave me the recognition an actor vies for. I have happy memories of essaying Jawahar in Aarya. I have the digital audience to thank for, for all their love and messages," he added.

Whereas, actor Ankur Bhatia feels his negative role of Sangram in the web show "Aarya" helped in establishing him as a strong performer. "It has been a magical journey and the show will always remain special to me. It gave me recognition as an actor and made me a household name. The memories while shooting the show are etched in my mind and whenever I remember them they bring a smile on my face," Ankur tells IANS.

The actor, who was also seen in the film "Haseena Parkar", says he enjoyed playing the negative role.

"Playing the villain has been quite a learning experience for me and I really look forward to exploring this genre more," says Ankur.