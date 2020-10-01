Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INDIAN_CRIC_AND_CELEBRITY As Dhonis produce mythological sci-fi web series, Sakshi shares inside details

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi plan to score in a very different game than cricket. They are foraying into OTT space with a web series. Sakshi and MSD launched their banner Dhoni Entertainment in 2019 with the documentary "Roar Of The Lion". Now, they are coming up with a web series, which is an adaptation of an unpublished book written by a debutant author. Sakshi spoke to IANS on the Dhonis' decision to venture into the entertainment world,

"I have paid more attention to the process of putting a thought and idea into creative action. The joy of seeing a concept being brought to life on screen keeps me engrossed, and we ensure the process is quality driven. When we were developing 'Roar Of The Lion', we thought it was the perfect time to venture into the entertainment industry," she explained.

"The new project is exceptionally well written and the world created by the author is an adventure we are waiting to get to your screens, (it is) magical realism. It is a mythological sci-fi that explores the journey of a mysterious 'Aghori'," she reveals about their forthcoming web series.

Interestingly, Dhoni is called Alpha and Sakshi is called Alpha 1 of the company. "Mahi's love for the Army is a well known fact. We thought of tweaking the designations and adding a quirky touch by giving ranks instead. It is an extension of our respect and admiration for the Armed Forces," Sakshi explained.

Sakshi also opened up on life amid pandemic and how she keeps her five-year-old daughter Ziva entertained at home.

"I also gotten in touch with facets of myself that were dormant. I feel like, instead of my parenting style evolving, I am getting schooled with Ziva with all the online classes I attend with her. The need of the hour during lockdown was to find innovative techniques to make children do their homework, and that was my method as well," she explained.

"The bond with my family and our dogs became stronger with the ample amount of quality time I got with them. Also, botany and organic farming piqued my interest during this period, resulting in me starting my company," she added.

During the lockdown, Sakshi explored writing, too. "I got a lot of me-time to explore aspects of my personality. I am an expressive person by nature and writing poems became a hobby through which I could emote. The topic could be anything, from the happenings around the world to just conveying some motherly love. Writing now comes naturally to me and is a practice I thoroughly enjoy," she shared.

Sakshi, who got a lot of time with Dhoni during lockdown, is now missing him as he is currently in the UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL). "I am not really missing it (attending IPL in a stadium) as I am following it diligently on TV, but I miss my husband. Honestly, it would've been difficult for Ziva and me to be in the bubble for over two months," Sakshi said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage