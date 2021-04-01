Image Source : FILE IMAGE April Fools' Day 2021: Get your comedy game up a notch with these 5 hilarious shows and movies

Any time is a good time for comedy, with April Fool’s Day being the ultimate day for some to indulge in some much-needed comic relief. Nothing puts a smile on your face quite like watching your favourite characters whipping up a comedic storm. To provide you with some inspiration to create some of your own pranks your friends will never forget, we’ve curated the most special shows that are guaranteed to leave you and your loved ones in splits! Here are 5 insanely funny comedy shows you need to binge-watch across Comedy Central, Voot Select, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video.

1. The Big Bang Theory on Comedy Central India

One of the most iconic sitcoms of all time, The Big Bang Theory has been entertaining viewers with the crème-de-la-crème of comedy for the past decade. When the gang of scientists aren’t coming up with brilliant new inventions, they’re making us roll over the floor laughing with their hilarious antics. The long running series is littered with legendary jokes and pranks that are bound to inspire you to trick your own friends.

2. The Comedy Store on Voot Select

The Comedy Store is the birthplace of some of most illustrious comedians the world has seen including Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg and David Letterman among others. Its safe to say the striking location has endured an entire roller coaster of ups and downs in its near 50-year history, this intriguing docuseries delves into the rich history of the influential platform. There’s no place to learn the craft that from the very best, making this docuseries the perfect companion for amateur comedians.

3. Brooklyn Nine Nine on Comedy Central India

A hit sitcom with diehard fans across the world, if you’re looking for a laugh this is the perfect show. Famed for their cold opens, the cop comedy executes situational humour to perfection. Encapsulating the lives of a group of cops thriving in New York City, the show is loved for its masterful LGBTQ representation. From the playful chemistry between actors, to the witty jokes, the sitcom is one of the most popular in the world, for good reason! The famous Halloween Heist makes for one of the best pranks audiences have ever seen, watch to find out!

4. Parks and Recreations on Amazon Prime Video

The renowned show that launched some of the most celebrated faces in comedy including Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza, the laughs are constant when it comes to this kooky series. Detailing the inner workings of a parks department of a small town, the sitcom shines thanks its cast of brilliant actors. Across its 7 seasons, it’s no surprise that the eminent show has swept numerous awards, including Golden Globes and Emmy Awards. The boring office is the perfect setting to whip up some hilarious, watch the series to see some of their best!

5. Modern Family on Disney+Hotstar

We all learn the art of pulling hysterical pranks on our family members first, and this family comedy reminds us exactly why. Each character is quirky than the other, perfectly capturing the family dynamic we all experience. Regardless of your age, this rib-tickling comedy caters audiences of all types. The decade long run of the series gave audiences a rare chance to witness characters grow into their identities, giving this show a special place in all our hearts.