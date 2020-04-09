Amazon sets premiere date for 'Homecoming' season two

Homecoming 2 trailer, created by Sam Esmail, was also released on Thursday.

The sophomore season of psychological thriller drama "Homecoming" is set to bow on May 22, Amazon Studios has announced.

The upcoming chapter will see franchise newcomer, actor-singer Janelle Monae lead the show along with returning star Stephan James, reported Deadline.

The trailer of the series, created by Sam Esmail, was also released. The director helmed the first season of show starring Julia Roberts.

Kyle Patrick Alvarez is stepping in for Esmail as the director of season two. He is also attached to executive produce with Esmail and Roberts, who is not returning to the show.

The new chapter will move away from the popular Gimlet Media's podcast from Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg on which the debut season was based and will introduce new characters.

Season two will see Oscar-winner Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the company's eccentric founder, and Emmy winner Joan Cusack will play the role of an Army officer with an unconventional approach to the job named Francine Bunda.

Mary Holland will portray Wendy, an ambitious executive in Geist's R&D department.

Horowitz and Bloomberg also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers of the series co-produced by Amazon Studios and UCP.