From Gulabo Sitabo to Shakuntala, seven Indian movies which will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video

Following the announcement of the upcoming premiere of Shoojit Sircar’s Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Amazon Prime Video today announced an additional six highly-anticipated Indian films will be premiering directly on the streaming service. Spanning five Indian languages, the Direct-to-Service line-up features additional releases such as Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi with Vidya Balan in lead, legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika (Chandramukhi) in addition to Keerthy Suresh (Mahanathie) starrer Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), Law (Kannada) and French Biryani (Kannada). The movies will premiere exclusively on Prime Video over the next three months and will be available in 200 countries and territories worldwide.
“At Prime Video we believe in listening to what our consumers want and working backwards from there. This belief is the genesis of our latest offering,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. “Over the last 2 years, Prime Video has become the destination of choice for our customers to watch new releases, across the languages, within weeks of their theatrical release. Now we’re taking this one step further, with seven of India’s most-anticipated films premiering exclusively on Prime Video, bringing the cinematic experience to their doorstep.”
“Indian audiences have been eagerly awaiting the release of these 7 highly anticipated films and we are delighted that Amazon Prime Video will now be premiering these movies for our customers - who can enjoy watching these from the safety & comfort of their homes and on a screen of their choice. Prime Video with its deep penetration in India, with viewership across over 4000 Towns and Cities, and its world-wide reach in more than 200 countries and territories, will give a large global release footprint to these films. We feel truly excited about this initiative and are confident of delighting our Prime Members with this offering” said Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India.
Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil) from 29th May
Starring Jyotika, Parthiban, Bhagyaraj, Prathap Pothen and Pandiarajan, Ponmagal Vandhal is a legal drama. The movie is written and directed by J.J. Fredrick and produced by Suriya and Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.
Delay in justice is injustice ⚖️#PonmagalVandhal releasing 29th May! #PonmagalVandhalOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime@Suriya_offl #Jyotika @fredrickjj @rparthiepan @rajsekarpandian #Thiyagarajan #Pandiarajan #PratapPothen @2D_ENTPVTLTD @SakthiFilmFctry @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/AXGuTFRpNL— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 15, 2020
Gulabo Sitabo (Hindi), from 12th June
Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky family comedy depicting day to day struggles of the common man. The movie is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.
This June 12 join us first-day first show for #WorldPremiereOnPrime of Gulabo Sitabo!— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 14, 2020
They say opposites attract. In this case, to wreck things up 😂#GiboSiboOnPrime @SrBachchan @ayushmannk @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri #SheelKumar #JuhiChaturvedi @filmsrisingsun @Kinoworksllp pic.twitter.com/RkTxV3Y802
Penguin (Tamil and Telugu), from 19th June
Starring Keerthy Suresh, Penguin is written and directed by Eshavar Karthic. The film is produced by Stone Bench Films and Karthik Subbaraj.
She's on a path-breaking journey... destined to go very far! #Penguin releasing on 19th June #PenguinOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime@keerthyofficial @EashvarKarthic @karthiksubbaraj @music_santhosh @madhampatty @stonebenchfilms pic.twitter.com/uFCxpcAUhH— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 15, 2020
Law (Kannada) from 26th June
Starring Ragini Chandran, Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukhyamantri Chandru, Law is written and directed by Raghu Samarth and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar.
Now, we have a piece of evidence to support our statement! #Law releasing on 26th June! #LawOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime@raginichandran #MukhyamantriChandru @PuneethRajkumar #AshwiniPuneethRajkumar#MGovinda #RaghuSamarth @vasukivaibhav #SiriPrahlad @PRK_Productions pic.twitter.com/ujzWphwlBI— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 15, 2020
French Biryani (Kannada), from 24th July
French Biryani features actors Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf and Pitobash as leads. The movie is written by Avinash Balekkala, directed by Pannaga Bharana and produced by Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudutt A Talwar.
Say bonjour to French Biryani in its #WorldPremiereOnPrime on July 24.— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 15, 2020
PS: This dish is best eaten hot. #FrenchBiryaniOnPrime @PuneethRajkumar @PRK_Productions @DanishSait @pitobash #PRKAudio #PannagaBharana #MahanteshHiremutt #YusufSal pic.twitter.com/L4dbKEl4ma
Shakuntala Devi (Hindi), release date to be announced
Featuring Vidya Balan in the lead, Shakuntala Devi is a biographical drama on the extraordinary life of Shakuntala Devi, mathematics genius, writer and astrologer who was popularly known as the human computer. Also featuring Sanya Malhotra and Directed by Anu Menon, the film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra.
She has a solution for everything! 🙆♀️ #ShakuntalaDevi coming soon! #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime @vidya_balan @sanyamalhotra07 @theamitsadh @Jisshusengupta @anumenon1805 @vikramix #NayanikaMahtani @ishita_moitra @Abundantia_Ent @sonypicsprodns @sonypicsindia pic.twitter.com/o8vWQC6DYh— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 15, 2020
Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), release date to be announced
Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasuruya, Soofiyum Sujatayum is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House.
Experience the different shades of love, in the world premiere of #SufiyumSujatayumOnPrime. Coming Soon! #WorldPremiereOnPrime @VijaybabuFFh @Actor_Jayasurya @aditiraohydari @NaranipuzhaS pic.twitter.com/EOvTx2MQEp— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 15, 2020