5 upcoming stand-up comedians LOL-ing their way to the top 

A good joke has got nothing to do with the years of experience behind it. And that’s the best part of stand-up comedy, one of the most popular forms of entertainment, responsible for bringing up fresh talent and fresh LOLs, on our screens (and in our lives), every now and then. With comedians spilling beans, candidly and unabashedly, on any and every topic, a stand-up possesses a unique charm of combining relatable quips about daily life with each comic's distinctive comedic style.

From Rohan Joshi to Kanan Gill, we’ve witnessed some stellar comics make history in Indian comedy space. In the sea of popular faces, this Independence Day, Comedy Central India is giving 5 rising comedy stars a chance to create a special set on all things ‘Independence’ packaged in a rib-tickling stand-up set.

Here are the five rising comedians who are all set to make us laugh out loud this Independence Day.

1. Fatima Ayesha

Fatima soared to popularity after winning the second season of the Reverse Comedy Project. She has impressed industry stalwarts with her quirky take on relatable topics, making her the latest sought-after comedian in the Indian comedy scene despite the restrictions of the pandemic. Her YouTube channel captured her creativity perfectly, as she regularly posts comedy- travel vlogs of her adventures. Standing at 30K+ subscribers and an impressive 2 million views, she’s well on her way to becoming a bigshot in the comedy world.

2. Priyam Saha

The list of impressive titles doesn’t stop as this powerhouse of talent can do it all, ranging from acting to producing and dancing. She began her career as an anchor, making headway as she recently dipped her toes into podcasting. Her podcast has featured comedy icons like Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila, skyrocketing her popularity among the masses. Apart from her hilarious retorts, the comedian is renowned for addressing social causes that are in dire need of attention.

3. Rohit Shah

A comic and freelance writer, the upcoming stand-up star will make you roll over the floor laughing with his hilarious jokes and signature puns. He’s garnered several hits for his stand-up sets on YouTube, grabbing eyeballs with every passing day. Adding to his accolades, he’s scored writing gigs with some big-league Indian comedians in recent times, giving him the perfect platform to launch his dazzling career in comedy.

4. Atul Sharma

A comic and writer, Atul Sharma’s got a distinctive sarcastic voice that shines through as he makes notable observations of the world around him. He impressed major players in the industry like Varun Thakur in his remarkable run at the Comedy Reserve Sterling Project. With a satirical view and spot on comedic timing, the upcoming comedian is bound to go places in comedy!

5. Nathan Gomes

A young and fresh face in comedy, Nathan Gomez is the ultimate representative of Gen Z. Fresh out of college, the youngster has an insider point of view on the trials of being a part of the youth in the country, giving him edge with the comedy obsessed digital generation.