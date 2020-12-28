Image Source : IMDB 5 startlingly dark TV shows with 7.0+ IMDb ratings, that are absolute fan favourites, From the stark aesthetics to the action-packed storylines, these intriguing TV shows take you on a psychological ride of a lifetime.

Nothing grips your mind quite like a gritty TV series that impeccably explores the dark underbelly of the worst aspects of society. We can affirmatively say that these dark offerings aren’t safe to watch alone, not if you’re willing to risk being shaken to your core. From the stark aesthetics to the action-packed storylines, these intriguing TV shows take you on a psychological ride of a lifetime. Take a journey into the darker side of life with this absorbing examination into intensely graphic themes including infidelity, gory scenes, drugs, murder and heinous crime.

Here are 5 top recommendations we’ve rounded up for you to feverishly binge-watch across Colors Infinity, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Voot.

1. Absentia on Colors Infinity

The reigning queen of murder mysteries, Stana Katic perfectly plays the role of a FBI special agent who suspiciously finds herself missing and declared dead while hunting an infamous serial killer. The plot thickens as she returns to find her entire life upturned, with her husband happily engaged with a brand new family. To make matters more complicated, she scrambles to save herself from being accused of murders she didn’t commit. Watch her unravel this complex web of deceit and corruption on the latest season of this IMDb 7.3 rated show airing on Colors Infinity.

2. Ozark on Netflix

This award winning crime thriller is immersed in the abrasive world of drug cartels, with a fractured family at the center of the catastrophe. Seemly innocent financial advisor Marty is forced to uproot his entire family from their cushy lives in Chicago, to a quaint community in Missouri when he finds himself trapped into appeasing dangerous mob bosses. What commences as money laundering quickly escalates into a full-blown Mafia operation as this family fights to stay alive in the face of adversity. The 8.4 IMDb rated series was praised for its crisp writing and outstanding performances, making it one to watch out for.

3. Mr. Robot on Colors Infinity

A deep dive into the dizzying world of cyber hacking, this psychologically thrilling series details the life of a cyber security engineer who doubles up as hacker in his downtime. When the vigilante is hired by an elusive radical looking to destroy the largest conglomerate in the world, watch as he unravels in the face of anarchy. The brilliance that is Rami Malik needs no introduction, who shines in this challenging role wherein he depicts the perils of depression and social anxiety to perfection. If the 8.8 IMDb rating isn’t evidenced enough, the critically acclaimed show has won plentiful awards, including two Golden Globe Awards.

4. Euphoria on Disney+Hotstar

Being a teenager is a challenge in itself; when you add the complicated mess that comes with friendship, relationships, peer pressure and bad influences in the mix, it is nothing short of overwhelming. Euphoria details the lives of several teenagers, dealing with substance abuse issues, broken families and the struggles of discovering their own individual identities. With stunning visuals and superb performances by diverse characters, Euphoria gained its well-deserved 8.4 IMDb rating.

5. The Affair on Voot

An intense look into the dynamics that are involved in personal relationships, The Affair investigates the effects, emotional and physical, of infidelity in relationships. The show adopted a unique method of storytelling, wherein each facet is explored from the specific characters involved, offering viewers a distinctive birds eye view of the plot. Raunchy, mysterious and passionate, this IMDb 7.9 rated series masterfully inspects the intricacy of human attraction and its subsequent effect on marriage.