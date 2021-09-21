Follow us on Image Source : PR 4 reasons why you should watch Pratik Gandhi starrer Shimmy right away

Pratik Gandhi is a name that needs no introduction. The actor par excellence has carved a niche for himself in the world of entertainment with his method acting prowess. His latest short film, Shimmy, streaming on Amazon miniTV, has once again caught everyone’s attention for the right reasons. The movie has been showered with appreciation from critics and fans alike. For those who are still contemplating watching this beautiful story, here is why you should not miss it for any reason:

Innocent Story:

The plot of Shimmy revolves around the bonding between a father and a daughter. And, how the father understands the various needs of his daughter and eventually they become great friends. A story this innocent is sure to strike the right chords with everyone who watches it.

Brilliant Direction:

The director, Disha Rindani, has perfectly managed to capture the realistic emotions, and seamlessly replicate the same on-screen. With Shimmy, it is once again proved that Disha is one of the best directors in our country.

Pratik Gandhi’s Charm:

Throughout the movie, Pratik Gandhi shines and creates multiple memorable moments. Needless to say his charm works just right and manages to keep us glued to the screen till the movie ends.

Short And Sweet:

The movie does not drag for even a second, and is the perfect example of a great story told within a short time. Don’t believe us? Watch it for yourself, for sure you won't be disappointed.

Shimmy, starring Pratik Gandhi, Bhamini Oza and Chahat, produced by Sikhya Entertainment and directed by Disha Rindani, is streaming on Amazon miniTV for free. Watch the trailer here: