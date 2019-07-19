Image Source : TWITTER Sujoy Ghosh's Typewriter on Netflix from today, Shah Rukh Khan wishes good luck

Popular director Sujoy Ghosh's Typewriter, which has been in news for quite some time now, is available on Netflix from today. Typewriter is a haunted house series, which promises to be a binge-worthy ride of the chronicles surrounding the haunted Bardez Villa. As Typewriter premieres on Netflix from July 19, actor Shah Rukh Khan has extended his warm wishes to Sujoy Ghosh.

Taking to his Twitter account, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I’m scared to say that #typewriter is now screaming on @netflix goodluck @sujoy_g

hope it doesn’t come back to take badla on you".

The five-episode series revolves around a haunted house in Goa and a group of young, wannabe ghostbusters determined to capture the spirit that plagues a notorious home in their neighborhood.

When a new family moves into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to solve the mystery. What follows is the story of how these 5 kids try to capture the ghost of Bardez Villa, all the while balancing school and staying out of trouble.

Shot on location in Goa, the film features Paulami Ghosh, Samir Kochar and Purab Kohli in lead roles, and Arna Sharma as Sam, Aaryansh Malviya as Nick, Milkail Gandhi as Gablu, and Palash Kamble as Bunty - the Ghostbusters.

In case you missed Typewriter trailer, watch it here

Sujoy Ghosh is known for directing movies like Kahaani, TE3N. He has also helmed short film Ahalya featuring Radhika Apte in the titular role. Ghosh is currently working on Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla which also has Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal in important roles. It is an official remake of Spanish thriller The Mysterious Guest

