Sujoy Ghosh's haunted house series Typewriter's teaser dropped by Netflix, reveals premiere date

Sujoy Ghosh's typewriter to premiere on July 19 on Netflix

"Typewriter", a mystery thriller series directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will premiere on streaming giant Netflix on July 19.

The series promises to be a binge-worthy ride of the chronicles surrounding the haunted Bardez Villa, read a statement.

The five-episode series revolves around a haunted house in Goa and a group of young, wannabe ghostbusters determined to capture the spirit that plagues a notorious home in their neighborhood.

When a new family moves into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency to solve the mystery. What follows is the story of how these 5 kids try to capture the ghost of Bardez Villa, all the while balancing school and staying out of trouble.

Shot on location in Goa, the film features Paulami Ghosh, Samir Kochar and Purab Kohli in lead roles, and Arna Sharma as Sam, Aaryansh Malviya as Nick, Milkail Gandhi as Gablu, and Palash Kamble as Bunty - the Ghostbusters.

Sujoy Ghosh is known for his forte in the thriller genre. We expect the series to be as thrilling as his previous work on the big screen.

Netflix's recent Indian original series was the chilling dystopian drama Leila directed by Deepa Mehta. Another upcoming series include Bard of the blood and the most anticipated second season of the gangster-cop drama Sacred Games.

Here is the 15 seconds teaser of Typewriter check it out!