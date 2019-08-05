Shooting for Betaal wraps up

The shooting for superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming Netflix production venture Betaal has wrapped up. Actress Aahana Kumra, who is starring in the show, took to Twitter and shared a photograph of herself along with Shah Rukh and wrote: "It's a wrap for 'Betaal' and I'm still soaking in the time we spent chatting with you sir last night! Happy friendship day. Gratitude".

She added that Betaal has been the "greatest joyride" for her. "It's a wrap for 'Betaal'! It's been the greatest learning/joyride for all of us! We can only learn from one another and I'm only too grateful for this opportunity," she wrote.

Red Chillies Entertainment's Gaurav Verma wrote: "And it's a wrap for 'Betaal'! What an amazing team, they had fun filming it and you'll be scared of watching it. Thank You, Patrick Graham."

Shah Rukh will co-produce Betaal, a horror series for the streaming service. It is written and directed by Graham and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. It will be co-produced by Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

This will mark as the third piece of content to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment for the streaming site, after Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, and Class of 83 with Bobby Deol