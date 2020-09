Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AVINASH_WORLD Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke going off air due to low TRP, to be replaced by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

The popular TV drama series Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is all set to go off air due to low TRP ratings. The show had a successful run for almost one and a half years but the TRP rating of the show has fluctuated post lockdown. According to the latest reports, the last episode of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar will air on October 16, 2020. The show is getting replaced by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

