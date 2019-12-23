Monday, December 23, 2019
     
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika makes comeback in Kartik, Naira's love story. Watch video

Vedika will be seen making a comeback in Kartik and Naira's love story in the coming episodes on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

December 23, 2019
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Latest Update: While Kartik and Naira prep up for their remarriage, Vedika will be seen making a comeback. The official divorce process of Kartik and Vedika hasn't been completed yet, meanwhile, preparation for Kartik and Naira's remarriage is on. The plan is that the day Kartik gets divorce from Vedika officially, he will tie the knot with Naira the very same evening. Meanwhile, Kartik and Naira are seen stealing romantic moments with each other.

