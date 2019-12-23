Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika makes comeback in Kartik, Naira's love story. Watch video

Vedika with Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Latest Update: While Kartik and Naira prep up for their remarriage, Vedika will be seen making a comeback. The official divorce process of Kartik and Vedika hasn't been completed yet, meanwhile, preparation for Kartik and Naira's remarriage is on. The plan is that the day Kartik gets divorce from Vedika officially, he will tie the knot with Naira the very same evening. Meanwhile, Kartik and Naira are seen stealing romantic moments with each other.

