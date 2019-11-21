Thursday, November 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. On World Television Day, Twitterati thank the idiot box for little pleasures

On World Television Day, Twitterati thank the idiot box for little pleasures

On World Television Day, TV lovers took to Twitter to thank the idiot box while some took a walk down the memory lane.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2019 15:14 IST
World Television Day
Image Source : PYMNTS.COM

World Television Day 2019

World Television Day, observed on November 21, celebrates the role of the idiot box in our life. The United Nations recognised this day in 1966 to celebrate and create awareness about the role of television in visual communication across the world. While the world is fast shifting to the internet for content consumption, we surely can't deny the importance of TV in our lives. 

The television has an important place in our memories and was undoubtedly the best-preferred way of entertainment back in the day. TV is still the first preference of entertainment for most of the Indians and it only shows the power and impact of visual communication in our life. 

The impact of TV on shaping generations is immense. From only one channel to now an uncountable number across the world, television has expanded drastically. On this special day, TV lovers took to Twitter to thank the idiot box while some took a walk down the memory lane.

The Tata Group shared a special video of an old TV ad from the 90s and asked people to guess the brand in the commercial.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNeha Dhupia, Angad Bedi finally reveal daughter Mehr's face, see first pictures Next StoryTracing Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from TV to Bollywood on World Television Day 2019  