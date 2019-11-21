On World Television Day, Twitterati thank the idiot box for little pleasures

World Television Day, observed on November 21, celebrates the role of the idiot box in our life. The United Nations recognised this day in 1966 to celebrate and create awareness about the role of television in visual communication across the world. While the world is fast shifting to the internet for content consumption, we surely can't deny the importance of TV in our lives.
The television has an important place in our memories and was undoubtedly the best-preferred way of entertainment back in the day. TV is still the first preference of entertainment for most of the Indians and it only shows the power and impact of visual communication in our life.
The impact of TV on shaping generations is immense. From only one channel to now an uncountable number across the world, television has expanded drastically. On this special day, TV lovers took to Twitter to thank the idiot box while some took a walk down the memory lane.
Today is #WorldTelevisionDay so let’s celebrate this great medium that touches millions of lives every day all around the world 📺— Prachi Singh (@prachisinghind1) November 21, 2019
A picture says a thousand words...— Sanjay B Jumaani (@sanjaybjumaani) November 21, 2019
Us when there’s finally a day to celebrate the most important thing in our lives. Nothings ever been more entertaining. #WorldTelevisionDay pic.twitter.com/u63gIJ854U— Lionsgate India (@LionsgateIndia) November 21, 2019
When TV a family bought— Siddhi Sankalkar (@SiddhiSankalkar) November 21, 2019
The entire neighbourhood would sit and watch, just the way today we share hotspot
Exceptionally good cartoons, serials, Sachin smashing Warne, Akhtar, Styris Scott
It’s just a memory now, times have changed a lot#WorldTelevisionDay
Today is #WorldTelevisionDay— Harjot Singh Sidhu (@Harjot1515) November 21, 2019
I grew up watching this #Television,favorite channels were DD1 and DD2.
The Tata Group shared a special video of an old TV ad from the 90s and asked people to guess the brand in the commercial.
Are you a 90s kid? If yes, then you’re sure going to get this one. Guess the brand and comment below. #WorldTelevisionDay #ThisIsTata pic.twitter.com/7ZOOLq3mdc— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) November 21, 2019