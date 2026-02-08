Why Akanksha Chamola is being trolled: Gaurav Khanna's wife reacts to viral dance video Akanksha Chamola faced online backlash after a dance video from her show launch went viral. She reacted to the trolls by resharing a video of an influencer who directly addressed the issue.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, faced online backlash after a dance performance with her co-stars at a promotional event for her upcoming project went viral. As the clip circulated on social media, users criticised her performance, and some even compared it to the recent on-stage moment involving singer AP Dhillon and actress Tara Sutaria.

Akanksha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming show Dil Dhokha Aur Desire, which will premiere on ShemarooMe on February 12, 2026. She recently attended the show's launch event, where she danced with co-stars Kunwar Amar and Ali Hasan. Responding to the trolls, Akanksha shared a video from influencer Jayati Unscripted, who addressed the issue directly. Read on for more details.

Akanksha Chamola reacts to trolls over dance video

Reacting to the trolls, Akanksha reshared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "This is feminine energy at its peak (sic)." In the video, the influencer said, "Log apne saare kaam-dhandhe chhod ke Akanksha pe focused hain."

(Image Source : AKANKSHA CHAMOLA'S INSTAGRAM STORY)Screengrab taken from Akanksha Chamola's Instagram story.

The influencer questioned why Gaurav Khanna's Bigg Boss 19 win has created a 'problem' for his wife and how every professional move by Akanksha is being scrutinised. She pointed out that everything Akanksha does seems to be under constant scrutiny.

Moreover, the influencer also pointed out the double standard, saying that when Gaurav promoted his show Anupamaa, he appeared in romantic scenes with co-actors, but no one questioned his character. Yet Akanksha is being trolled simply for doing her job. She added, "Yeh bhi toh actor hi hain na. Understand that?"

Earlier, she faced similar backlash for a video of her dancing with Bigg Boss 19 contestant Awez Darbar. Internet users even began speculating about issues in her marriage.

