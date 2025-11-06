Which two actors were part of both BR Chopra's Mahabharat and Aamir Khan's Lagaan? Few trivia facts in Indian cinema connect two iconic projects as interestingly as this one BR Chopra’s Mahabharat and Aamir Khan’s Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001). Read further to know about the actors.

New Delhi:

BR Chopra's Mahabharat is one of the most highest rated shows in India. While several actors made debut through the 1988's mythological show, several Mahabharat actors, went on to work in films. Even including Lagaan, that was selected and nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2002

Few trivia facts in Indian cinema connect two iconic projects as interestingly as this one BR Chopra’s Mahabharat and Aamir Khan’s Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001). Let's have a look at them here:

Rajesh Vivek

Rajesh Vivek, a trained actor known for his powerful screen presence, played the role of Ved Vyas, the sage and narrator, in Chopra’s Mahabharat. His dignified portrayal of the epic’s spiritual anchor made him instantly recognisable to television viewers across India in the late 1980s.

More than a decade later, he brought a completely different flavour to his performance as Guran, the eccentric fortune-teller in Lagaan. His memorable chant 'Bhagwan ke bharose mat baitho, kya pata Bhagwan humare bharose baitha ho' became one of the film’s most quoted lines, showcasing his ability to blend humour with depth. Vivek’s career spanned both serious and comic roles, including appearances in Swades, Bunty Aur Babli and Son of Sardaar, until his passing in 2016.

Pradeep Rawat

Pradeep Rawat, who played Ashwatthama, the fierce warrior and son of Dronacharya in Mahabharat, brought intense energy to the role, portraying the mythological character’s complexity and rage.

Years later, in Lagaan, he appeared as Deva, one of the villagers who joins Bhuvan’s team to take on the British in a game of cricket. Though his screen time was brief, his rugged presence added authenticity to the ensemble cast. Rawat later gained wider fame as the antagonist in Ghajini, playing the memorable double role of twin brothers.

Also Read: 7 actors who we miss in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot